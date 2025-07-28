Chennai: Consumer commission orders compensation after baby loses fingers due to medical negligence The case concerned a premature baby boy, born at 24 weeks, who later had all five fingers on his right hand amputated due to gangrene. The Commission found that the complications arose from a cervical pessary procedure, the insertion of a silicone ring to support the cervix.

Chennai:

The Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held a city-based hospital and a gynaecologist accountable for medical negligence, ordering them to jointly pay Rs 23.65 lakh — the amount spent on the infant's treatment — along with Rs 10 lakh for the physical and emotional trauma caused. An additional Rs 10,000 was awarded to cover litigation costs.

The case concerned a premature baby boy, born at 24 weeks, who later had all five fingers on his right hand amputated due to gangrene. The Commission found that the complications arose from a cervical pessary procedure, the insertion of a silicone ring to support the cervix, carried out without obtaining proper consent from the mother of the child, PTI reported.

Doctors failed to justify emergency

At the time of the procedure, the baby’s mother, undergoing fertility treatment, was 22 weeks into her pregnancy. The Commission noted that the hospital and the doctor “failed to justify the emergency nature of the procedure or explain why consent was bypassed.”

Soon after delivery and transfer to the ICU, the infant showed early symptoms of gangrene, ultimately resulting in the loss of fingers. The Commission observed that the premature birth and subsequent complications were triggered by the insertion of the device without appropriate testing or medical urgency.

Trichy hospitals asked to pay Rs 35 lakh for negligence

The Trichy District Consumer Forum in January awarded compensation in two separate instances of medical negligence linked to caesarean procedures performed at private hospitals in Trichy.

In one case, a local woman continued to suffer from abdominal pain following a C-section conducted at a city clinic in February 2018. After nearly a year of discomfort, a medical scan identified a 26x6 mm hypoechoic tract in the subcutaneous layer—traced to a non-absorbable Prolene suture left behind during the surgery. In April 2019, she had to undergo another operation involving scar removal and exploration of the sinus tract to extract the retained suture material.