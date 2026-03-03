Chengannur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Chengannur Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 110 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Chengannur Assembly constituency comes under the Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Saji Cherian of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate M Murali with a margin of 32,093 votes.

Chengannur Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002-04. The Chengannur Assembly constituency is a part of the Alappuzha district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,06,858 voters in the Chengannur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 96,973 were male, and 1,09,884 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 4,213 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chengannur in 2021 was 1,122 (1,077 men and 45 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Chengannur constituency was 1,95,270. Out of this, 90,186 voters were male, 1,05,084 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 449 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chengannur in 2016 was 1,879 (1,336 men and 543 women).

Chengannur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Chengannur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Chengannur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Chengannur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate Saji Cherian won the Chengannur seat with a margin of 32,093 votes (21.87%). He received 71,502 votes with a vote share of 48.58%. He defeated Congress candidate M Murali, who got 39,409 votes (26.78%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate MV Gopakumar stood third with 34,620 votes (23.52%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate KK Ramachandran Nair won the Chengannur seat with a margin of 7,983 votes (5.49%). He polled 52,880 votes with a vote share of 36.34%. Congress candidate PC Vishnunath got 44,897 votes (30.85%) and was the runner-up. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate PS Sreedharan Pillai stood third with 42,682 votes (29.33%).

Chengannur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2023: Saji Cherian (CPIM)

2021: Saji Cherian (CPIM)

2016: KK Ramachandran Nair (CPIM)

2011: PC Vishnunath (Congress)

2006: PC Vishnunath (Congress)

2001: Shobhana George (Congress)

1996: Shobhana George(Congress)

1991: Shobhana George (Congress)

1987: Mammen Iype (ICS)

1982: S Ramachandran Pillai (NDP)

1980: KR Saraswathi Amma (NDP)

1977: Thankappan Pillai (NDP)

1970: PGP Pillai (CPI M)

1967: PGP Pillai (CPI M)

1960: KR Saraswathi Amma (Congress)

1957: R Sankaran Thampi (CPI)

Chengannur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chengannur Assembly constituency was 1,47,171 or 70.59 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,45,518 or 73.73 per cent.