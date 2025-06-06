Chenab railway bridge: How Indian institutions and companies came together to build a marvel The Chenab railway bridge is part of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link. It is the highest railway arch bridge in the world. Know how the Indian institutions and companies joined hands to build this marvel.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and inaugurate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line, a project that will connect the Kashmir valley to the rest of India's national railway system. Among the major highlights of this project is the Chenab Railway Bridge, the highest railway arch bridge in the world. The inauguration will take place at 11 AM on Friday. The PM is also likely to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains on the stretch.

What is Chenab Bridge?

Built 359 metres above the Chenab River, this is the highest railway bridge in the world. It is 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower and nearly five times taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar from riverbed to rail level. This bridge will reduce the travel time between Katra and Srinagar via the Vande Bharat Express to approximately 3 hours, cutting current travel times by 2–3 hours.

This is part of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link. The Bridge spans 1,315 metres across the Chenab River near the Salal Dam and has been designed to withstand extreme seismic activity and high wind speeds.

How did the Indian companies and institutions came forward to build this bridge?

Several companies and Indian institutions have joined hands to build this marvel in the country's tough and isolated terrains. The bridge's design and construction were awarded to VSL India and Afcons Infrastructure, a South Korea-based Ultra Construction & Engineering Company. The design for its foundation protection was bestowed upon the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, while the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, completed the slope stability analysis.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) also joined hands by helping to make this structure blast-proof. The Finland-based WSP Group designed the viaduct and foundations, while Leonhardt Andra, a German-based company, designed the arch.

PM Modi to inaugurate Anji Bridge

In addition to the Chenab Bridge, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, which serves a critical role in traversing the region’s challenging terrain.

Speaking on the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, PM Modi, on X, said, "Tomorrow, 6th June is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir. Key infrastructure projects worth Rs 46,000 crores are being inaugurated, which will have a very positive impact on people’s lives. In addition to being an extraordinary feat of architecture, the Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. The Anji Bridge stands tall as India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge in a terrain that is challenging."