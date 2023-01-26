Chattisgarh: Cong launches 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign to showcase pro-people works done by govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign will cover 1.80 lakh km across Chhattisgarh in 60 days and a target has been set for party members to march at least 10km a day in each block.

The Congress launched a mass campaign on Thursday in Chhattisgarh as part of its new nationwide outreach drive. The campaign is aimed at conveying the party's programmes and policies to people at the grassroots level and also its take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign was launched by the party days ahead of the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Arun Yadav and the president of party's Chhattisgarh unit, Mohan Markam, jointly launched the state-level campaign from Gandhi Maidan in Raipur. At the launch of the campaign, AICC observer Arun Yadav said the outreach drive aims to cover every house across the state and spread the message of pro-people works being done by the Chhattisgarh government. The campaign was simultaneously launched in 307 block units across the Congress-ruled state and on the first day, the foot march covered a distance of 3,000 km.

The Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign will cover 1.80 lakh km across Chhattisgarh in 60 days and a target has been set for party members to march at least 10km a day in each block. On the first day of its launch, the yatra in state capital Raipur covered 12km and Congress workers put up party flags at the houses of workers.

The campaign will see participation from senior leaders as well as booth-level workers and they will highlight welfare schemes being run by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state. Moreover, party workers will seek to 'expose' the state BJP's stand on reservation for deprived sections and also highlight the central government's 'failures' on multiple fronts like its inability to curb rising prices of fuels, cooking gas, essential commodities and lack of jobs in the country, said Congress communication cell chairman Sushil Anand Shukla.

ALSO READ | Congress veteran leader Antony falls silent after son's tryst with BBC documentary on PM Modi

Latest India News