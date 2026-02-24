Chathannur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Chathannur Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 126 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Chathannur is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Kollam district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India. Gs Jayalal, from Communist Party of India defeated B. B. Gopakumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 17206 votes.

Chathannur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 184479 voters in the Chathannur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 85727 were male in Chathannur and 98749 were female voters. There was three voters who belonged to the third gender. 3993 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Chathannur in 2021 was 610 (585 men and 25 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Chathannur constituency was 208084. Out of this, 103346 were male and 104738 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 303 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chathannur in 2016 was 20 (13 men and 7 women).

Chathannur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Chathannur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Chathannur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Chathannur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate GS Jayalal won the Chathannur seat with a margin of 17206 votes (21.54%). He was polled 59296 votes with a vote share of 43.12%. He defeated BJP candidate BB Gopakumar, who got 42090 votes with a vote share of 30.61%. Congress candidate N Peethambarakurup stood third with 34280 votes (24.93%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, IUML candidate PB Abdul Razak won the Chathannur seat with a margin of 89 votes (0.06%). He was polled 67606 votes with a vote share of 50.76%. BJP candidate BB Gopakumar got 33199 votes (24.92%) and was the runner-up. Congress candidate Dr Sooranad Rajasekharan stood third with 30139 votes (22.63%).

Chathannur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2006: N Anirudhan (CPI)

2001: G Prathapavarma Thampan (INC)

1996: P Raveendran (CPI)

1991: C V Padmarajan (INC)

1987: P Ravindran (CPI)

1982: CV Padmarajan (INC)

1980: J Chitharanjan (CPI)

1977: J Chitharanjan (CPI)

Chathannur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chathannur Assembly constituency was 137503 (74.22%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 133199 (74.03%).