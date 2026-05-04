Chathannoor Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

New Delhi:

Chathannoor, a key constituency in Kollam district, is in focus as counting begins for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026. The seat has seen competitive contests over the years and remains politically significant in the southern region of the state.

The 2026 contest in Chathannoor is expected to be a multi-cornered fight. Key candidates include R. Rajendran from CPI, Sooraj Ravi from Congress, and B. B. Gopakumar from BJP, making it a closely watched contest on counting day.

Chathannoor: 2021 election result

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, G. S. Jayalal of CPI won the Chathannoor seat with 73,845 votes, defeating Congress candidate M. M. Nazar, who secured 63,535 votes, by a margin of 10,310 votes.

Chathannoor: 2026 election result

The final result from Chathannoor will be declared after all rounds of counting are completed and officially confirmed by the Election Commission.