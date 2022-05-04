Chardham Yatra: Vehicle movement on mountain routes banned from 10 am to 4 pm

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chardham Yatra: Uttarkhand imposes ban on vehicle movement on mountain routes from 10 am to 4 pm to ease pilgrims

In view of the ongoing Chardham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government has decided to impose a ban on the movement of vehicles on mountain routes. The ban will be imposed from 10 am to 4 pm, to ensure a safe journey for pilgrims.

Confirming the order, Uttarakhand Transport Commissioner Ranveer Singh Chouhan said, "It has been decided by the government to ban the movement of vehicles on mountain routes from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm during Chardham Yatra."

The decision has been taken for the convenience and safe journey of the pilgrims on the Chardham Yatra.

Char Dham yatra begins with opening of Gangotri-Yamunotri temples

The Char Dham yatra began on Tuesday with the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district thrown open to devotees on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

The gates of Gangotri were opened at 11.15 am and those of Yamunotri at 12.15 pm in the presence of thousands of devotees, administrative and temple committee officials.

The idols of goddess Ganga and Yamuna were brought in ornate palanquins decorated with flowers from their winter abodes before the vedic rituals were started by the priests to mark the opening of the temples.

A record number of pilgrims are likely to visit Char Dham this year as it is for the first time since 2019 that the yatra has begun without the COVID-induced restrictions in force.

However, a daily limit has been imposed on the number of pilgrims visiting the temples so that they do not face any inconvenience due to the limited accommodation available for them at the Himalayan shrines.

