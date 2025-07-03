Chardham Yatra temporarily halted due to inclement weather: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami The chief minister said the Chardham yatra will be resumed according to the weather conditions on the route so as to ensure people's safety.

Haridwar:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on Thursday said the Chardham yatra in the state has been suspended temporarily due to the current inclement weather conditions on the route and ensure safety of pilgrims.

"Considering the weather, the Char Dham yatra has been temporarily halted. In the future, we will proceed with the yatra in accordance with the weather," he said while speaking to reporters in Haridwar.

"When the yatra is safe, it will continue... Our priority during the yatra is the safety of all pilgrims... All our district officials, disaster management teams, NDRF, and SDRF are fully prepared," he said.

Previous suspension of Chardham yatra

The 24-hour suspension of the Char Dham Yatra was lifted on Monday, officials confirmed, a day after the pilgrimage was halted due to heavy rainfall and a cloudburst that triggered a deadly landslide near Barkot in Uttarakhand.

The yatra was paused on Sunday following a heavy rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department. Shortly after, a cloudburst caused a landslide near Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district. According to officials, two workers lost their lives and seven others remain missing.