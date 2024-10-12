Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath Dham to close on November 17

Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath Dham to close on November 17

Uttarakhand news: The temples in Uttarakhand which draw lakhs of devotees each year from across the country and abroad are closed during winter as they remain covered in snow.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand) Updated on: October 12, 2024 15:50 IST
Badrinath Dham, Uttarakhand news, chardham yatra 2024, Uttarakhand Badrinath Dham, Badrinath temple
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pilgrims arrive at Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district.

Uttarakhand news: The portals of the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will be closed for the winter season at 9:07 pm on November 17, the temple committee said today (October 12).

As per tradition, the "mahurat" of the closing date and time was decided on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Saturday after an assessment of the Hindu calendar and the position of the celestial bodies, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said.

More than 11 lakh pilgrims visited Badrinath this year while Kedarnath witnessed a footfall of over 13.5 lakh devotees. As per an earlier announcement, Kedarnath and Yamunotri will be closed on November 3 and Gangotri on November 2.

Similarly, the doors of Rudranath will be closed on October 17, Tungnath on November 4 and Madhyamaheshwar on November 20.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement