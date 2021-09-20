Follow us on Image Source : PTI Channi a threat to women, urge Sonia Gandhi to remove him as Punjab CM: NCW chairperson

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson on Monday termed newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister 'as a threat to women' and also urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to remove Charanjit Singh Channi from the post. Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was on Monday sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Raking up an old issue against Channi, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said allegations were levelled against him during the #MeToo movement in 2018. "Allegations were levelled against him (Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi) during #MeToo movement in 2018. The State Women Commission had taken a suo moto cognizance of the matter & the chairperson sat on a dharna demanding his removal but nothing happened."

"Today, he has been made Punjab CM by a party that is headed by a woman. It is betrayal. He is a threat to women safety. An enquiry should be conducted against him. He is not worthy to be CM. I urge Sonia Gandhi to remove him from the CM post," Sharma added.

A last-minute leadership change in Punjab had to be done by the party high command after Captain Amarinder Singh hung his boots as the CM on Saturday.

