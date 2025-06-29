Char Dham Yatra temporarily suspended amid heavy rain, landslides in Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra: The Char Dham Yatra is considered one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism, comprising visits to four revered sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

In view of the continuous heavy rainfall and the possibility of landslides in Uttarakhand, the Char Dham Yatra has been postponed for one day as a precautionary measure, officials said on Sunday. This precautionary step has been taken for the safety of life and property. Authorities have advised pilgrims to stay where they are and avoid traveling to the Char Dham sites until weather conditions improve and roads are cleared. The administration of the concerned districts has been put on alert, and relief and rescue teams have been activated.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said, "The Chardham Yatra has been postponed for a day, in view of the continuous heavy rainfall and the possibility of landslides. This precautionary step has been taken for the safety of life and property. The administration of the concerned districts has been put on alert, and relief and rescue teams have been activated. The decision regarding further travel will be taken after reviewing the weather conditions and routes tomorrow. Devotees have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and not leave for the travel sites till the weather becomes normal."

Nine labourers missing after cloudburst in Uttarkashi

The suspension followed a cloudburst that hit Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, leaving as many as nine workers missing at an under-construction hotel site.

At least nine road construction labourers are feared to have been swept away following a cloudburst along the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district early Sunday, said police. The labourers went missing following heavy rainfall and cloudburst near Silai Bend in Barkot area on the way to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district, the Disaster Control Room said.

Barkot Police Station SHO Deepak Kathait said information about a cloudburst on the Yamunotri highway was received around midnight. "So far eight to nine people are reported missing. All of them are of Nepali origin," he said, adding that a search is underway.

The highway is closed at many places, including Silai bend, since the cloudburst.

There is also information of heavy rain damaging agricultural land in Kuthnaur village in the district. The road near Ojri has also been completely damaged. The agricultural fields are filled with debris.

The Kupda Kunshala Trikhili motor bridge in Syanachatti is also in danger, and the water level of the Yamuna has also risen following heavy rain.

Red alert in Uttarakhand

A red alert has been issued in Uttarakhand for June 30 and July 1, warning of very heavy rainfall in some areas of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged residents and authorities to remain on high alert and take necessary precautions.

Following this, central India, including Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, is likely to experience heavy rainfall on July 2 and 3 due to the advancing monsoon system. However, the weather is expected to stabilise from July 4 to 5, with normal monsoon rains forecast across most parts of the country. The IMD has clarified that no abnormal rainfall is expected during this period.

Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on April 30, marked by the ceremonial opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, amid Vedic chants and rituals.

Kedarnath Dham opened on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham on May 4. These temples remain open for only six months each year, closing during winter (October–November) and reopening in summer (April–May).

The Char Dham Yatra is considered one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism, comprising visits to four revered sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The term ‘Char Dham’ translates to ‘four sacred abodes’.

Traditionally, the yatra is performed in a clockwise direction, starting from Yamunotri, then Gangotri, followed by Kedarnath, and concluding at Badrinath.

Pilgrims undertake this sacred journey between April–May and October–November, either by road or using helicopter services, which are especially popular for high-altitude dhams like Kedarnath. For those seeking a shorter route, the Do Dham Yatra — visiting just Kedarnath and Badrinath — is also a widely chosen option, as noted by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department.

