Char Dham Yatra draws over 1.6 million pilgrims, Kedarnath witnesses of over 6.5 lakh devotees in 30 days

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra has drawn over 1.6 million devotees since its commencement in a remarkable display of faith and devotion. Devotees across India and abroad flocked to the revered Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Record footfall at Kedarnath Dham

One of the most significant highlights of this year’s pilgrimage has been the extraordinary rush at Kedarnath Dham, which witnessed over 6.5 lakh visitors in just 30 days since the temple doors opened on May 2. The overwhelming turnout reflects the deep spiritual connection people feel with this sacred Himalayan shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Opening dates of the four Dhams

The Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on April 30, marked by the ceremonial opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, amid Vedic chants and rituals.

Kedarnath Dham opened on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham on May 4. These temples remain open for only six months each year, closing during winter (October–November) and reopening in summer (April–May).

Spiritual significance of the Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra is considered one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism, comprising visits to four revered sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The term ‘Char Dham’ translates to ‘four sacred abodes’.

Traditionally, the yatra is performed in a clockwise direction, starting from Yamunotri, then Gangotri, followed by Kedarnath, and concluding at Badrinath.

Pilgrims undertake this sacred journey between April–May and October–November, either by road or using helicopter services, which are especially popular for high-altitude dhams like Kedarnath. For those seeking a shorter route, the Do Dham Yatra — visiting just Kedarnath and Badrinath — is also a widely chosen option, as noted by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department.

(With PTI inputs)