Char Dham Yatra 2025: YouTubers, reel creators to face entry ban at Kedarnath-Badrinath from April 30 Char Dham Yatra 2025: The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has introduced Aadhaar-based authentication and eKYC (electronic know your customer) for pilgrims to register for the Char Dham Yatra. The Aadhaar-based eKYC has been launched to streamline the registration process.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: The Char Dham Yatra will see a strict ban on YouTubers and social media content creators on temple premises this year. As per details, the Kedarnath-Badrinath Panda Samaj has taken a firm stand against video content creation within temple premises, stating that anyone found making reels or YouTube videos will be denied darshan and sent back. As per the Panda Samaj, the administration has been informed, and discussions with the state government have also taken place regarding this new rule.

The pilgrimage will commence from April 30 (Akshaya Tritiya) with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temple doors. On May 2, the doors of Kedarnath will be opened, followed by Badrinath on May 4, which will mark the full-fledged beginning of the Char Dham Yatra.

Facilities for pilgrims

To ensure smooth management during adverse weather conditions, as many as 10 designated holding areas are being set up in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Byasi, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag, Herbertpur, Vikasnagar, Barkot, and Bhatwari. These areas will provide essential amenities, including water, toilets, bedding, medicines, and emergency food supplies in order to ensure a safe and comfortable stay for pilgrims during delays. The entire yatra route has been divided into 10-kilometer sectors, with six police personnel patrolling each sector on motorcycles to assist devotees in case of emergencies.

Over 9 lakh registrations so far

In just six days, over 9 lakh devotees have registered for the Char Dham Yatra. The highest number of registrations -- 2.75 lakh -- have been for Kedarnath, followed by Badrinath (2.24 lakh), Gangotri (1.38 lakh), Yamunotri (1.34 lakh), and Hemkund Sahib (8,000).

When will offline yatra begin?

The Tourism Development Council will soon introduce multiple registration options, including website registration, mobile numbers, WhatsApp, and a toll-free helpline for easy access. Once the yatra begins, offline registrations will be available in Haridwar and Rishikesh for those unable to register online. Additionally, a token system will be implemented at all four dhams to streamline darshan for devotees.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)

