Char Dham Yatra 2025: Offline registration begins in Haridwar ahead of April 30 start | Check details Offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra 2025 has begun in Haridwar with 20 counters set up for pilgrims. The Yatra, starting on April 30, will open the doors to Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Haridwar:

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 is set to commence on April 30, with the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri opening to pilgrims. In preparation for the influx of devotees, the Uttarakhand government has initiated offline registration at 20 designated counters in Haridwar, marking the beginning of the registration process today.

District Tourism Officer Sushil Nautiyal confirmed that each day, up to 1,000 pilgrims can register offline at these counters, which include provisions for senior citizens, divyangs (persons with disabilities), and foreign nationals. He emphasised that the registration process is free of charge and aims to streamline the pilgrimage experience. The counters are strategically located to accommodate the high volume of visitors expected during the yatra.

The Char Dham Yatra encompasses four sacred temples: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, all situated in the Garhwal Himalayas.

The opening dates for the temples are as follows:

Yamunotri: April 30, 2025 Gangotri: April 30, 2025 Kedarnath: May 2, 2025 Badrinath: May 4, 2025

In order to facilitate a smooth and organised yatra, the Uttarakhand government has implemented measures such as parking arrangements, slot management, and real-time updates. These initiatives are designed to ensure the safety and convenience of all pilgrims undertaking this revered journey.

For those unable to register offline, online registration is available through the Uttarakhand Tourism Care website, mobile app, or via WhatsApp by sending “Yatra” to +91 8394833833. Aadhar Card details are mandatory for both online and offline registration processes.

As the Char Dham Yatra approaches, authorities are urging pilgrims to complete their registration promptly to avoid last-minute hassles and ensure a safe and fulfilling spiritual journey.