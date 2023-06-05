Char Dham Yatra 2023: Pilgrim influx crosses 20 lakh, registration stopped for Kedarnath till June 15

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Char Dham Yatra 2023: Pilgrim influx crosses 20 lakh

Char Dham Yatra 2023: The number of pilgrims who have visited the Char Dham Yatra during this season has crossed 20 lakhs with Kedarnath Dham reporting maximum rush with 7.13 lakh, Uttarakhand tourism department officials said on Sunday.

More than 40 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Char Dham Yatra till June 4. According to the report of the Tourism Department, more than 60 thousand pilgrims are visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham daily when the weather is clear.

The Chardham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 22. The Char Dham Yatra consists of the four holy shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The Kapat (door) of the Gangotri and Yamunotri opened for devotees on April 22, on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of the Kedarnath Dham opened on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27.

Online registration for Kedarnath closed till June 15

According to the government, a maximum of 7.13 lakh pilgrims have visited Baba Kedarnath so far. The government has currently closed the online registration for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra until June 15 to control the crowd.

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

Where to register for Chardham Yatra

Registration for Char Dham Yatra can be done through both online and offline methods.

For online registration visit the website www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

The offline registration for Char Dham Yatra can be done at different locations. There are 14 registration counters in Uttarakhand and more than 50 counters on which you can get yourself registered.

Documents required for Chardham Yatra

Make sure you will carry all the necessary documents before registration:

ID proofs like Aadhar card, Voter ID card, Driving License, or Passport

Travel e-pass, travel permit or registration card

Passport size photo

Mobile/Phone Number

How to register online for Char Dham Yatra 2023?

First of all, visit the official website of Chardham Yatra www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

After that click on Register/Login.

Now give all the required information like name, phone number and click on the register.

Apart from this, pilgrims can also register by using the Tourist Care Uttarakhand app

To register through WhatsApp, you have to type yatra and send it to the number 8394833833.

After this, some questions will be asked, and you will have to answer all the questions.

By replying, you can easily register for Chardham Yatra through WhatsApp.

