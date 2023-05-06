Char Dham Yatra 2023: Traffic reopens on Badrinath National Highway after massive landslide in Chamoli

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Char Dham Yatra 2023: Traffic reopens after massive landslide on Badrinath National Highway.

Badrinath Yatra update : The Badrinath National Highway reopened for traffic after the removal of rubble from Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath on Friday (May 5), officials said.

The stretch was blocked on Thursday (May 4) following a landslide, Additional District Information Officer Ravindra Negi said. The heap of rubble has been removed from the highway and traffic to the Himalayan temple restored, he said.

Chamoli DM visits Badrinath:

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Friday took stock of the travel arrangements for pilgrims at Badrinath in the garb of a common devotee. Dressed in a hoodie as a common pilgrim to avoid recognition, Khurana visited Badrinath after receiving a token under the new queue management system, Additional District Information Officer Ravindra Negi said.

Later, he gave necessary instructions for improvements in the system. Khurana also reviewed basic arrangements such as signages in the area, electricity supply and water pipelines and the condition of toilets at the temple.

He asked the officers concerned to remove the shortcomings he found in the facilities meant for pilgrims. Usually when inspections take place, some of the flaws in the system are not visible on the surface, Khurana later said and added that was why he decided to experience the arrangements first-hand.

The experience will help improve the arrangements, he said.

