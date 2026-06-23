Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Yatra running smoothly; miscreants spreading rumours will face action: CM Dhami

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday (June 23) directed officials to ensure that special attention is given to the comfort and convenience of all pilgrims visiting the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra.

During a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that all pilgrims and tourists visiting the state are warmly welcomed to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. "Uttarakhand is a priceless heritage of faith, culture, and nature," he said, appealing to all pilgrims and tourists to fully enjoy their journey in the peaceful environment of Uttarakhand and not pay attention to any kind of rumors.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a high-level meeting

Fair action underway in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu incidents

The Chief Minister said that in connection with the incidents reported in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu, the state government, administration, and police are taking necessary action while considering all aspects of the matter. "Action has already been taken against those found guilty during the investigation, and strict action will continue to be taken based on all established facts," said CM Dhami.

He further stated that along with the Char Dham Yatra, the Hemkund Sahib Yatra is also being conducted smoothly. "More than 4 million pilgrims have visited the Char Dham shrines so far this year. In addition, during the initial phase of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, the number of pilgrims has been recorded as 25,000 higher than the corresponding period last year," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Uttarakhand is home to three major sacred sites established by the Sikh Gurus—Hemkund Sahib, Reetha Sahib, and Nanakmatta Sahib—which attract a large number of devotees every year.

He emphasised that respecting everyone is an integral part of the culture and traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. "In keeping with the spirit of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (Guest is God), all visitors are welcomed and treated with respect," the CM added.

CM Dhami appeals to maintain social harmony

The Chief Minister appealed to those spreading misleading information on social media not to attempt to divide society and communities. He said that people of all faiths have made significant contributions to the nation's progress by living and working together.

CM Dhami also made it clear that legal action would be taken against anyone spreading misleading or inflammatory content.

"All religious places are centers of faith, devotion, and inspiration, providing positive guidance to society. The state government's clear position is that no act that harms an individual's dignity or hurts any religion or faith will be tolerated in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," he said.

He further emphasised that all issues can be resolved through dialogue, goodwill, and a harmonious environment.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust Narendrajit Singh Bindra, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Additional Chief Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director General of Police Deepam Seth, Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, DG Intelligence and Security Abhinav Kumar, IG Riddhim Agarwal, Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari and Additional Secretary Tripti Bhatt.

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