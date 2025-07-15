Chaos ensues on SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai flight as two passengers try to enter cockpit | Video Two passengers on a SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai flight created chaos on board by attempting to enter the cockpit and demanding the air-conditioning be turned on. The incident occurred while the aircraft was taxiing for takeoff on July 14. A viral video shows other passengers urging the duo to sit down.

New Delhi:

A Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight witnessed chaos on board after two unruly passengers allegedly attempted to barge into the cockpit, demanding that the air-conditioning be switched on. The incident occurred on flight SG 9282 on July 14, just as the aircraft had begun taxiing for takeoff.

A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows other passengers pleading with the troublemakers to return to their seats. “You cannot stop a plane like this; this is illegal,” a passenger is heard saying. One of the accused responds from the rear, “AC chala de, hum baith jayenge” (Switch the AC on, we will sit down). Passengers are also seen urging the crew to call security and remove the individuals. “Those who don’t want to go, make sure they get down,” one flier says.

Viral video shows dramatic mid-cabin exchange on SpiceJet flight:

Flight delayed, passengers offloaded and handed to CISF

According to SpiceJet, the two individuals refused to comply with repeated requests from the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the captain. “In the interest of safety, the aircraft was brought back to the bay and the two passengers were offloaded. They were later handed over to the CISF,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

Tracking data from Flightradar24 shows that flight SG 9282, scheduled to depart at 12:30 pm, finally took off at 7:21 pm and landed in Mumbai at 9:05 pm. It is unclear if the entire delay was due to this disruption.

SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar experiences mid-air 'free fall'

In a separate incident, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar sent passengers into panic on Saturday after it reportedly experienced a sudden mid-air drop over Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal Pass. A passenger on board captured a video of the incident, claiming the aircraft underwent a “free fall” lasting several seconds, though there was no official confirmation or comment from the airline so far. The flight, SG-385, was en route to Srinagar when turbulence struck, causing chaos inside the cabin for about 23 seconds, according to the passenger.

