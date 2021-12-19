Follow us on Image Source : ANI Channi visits Golden Temple after sacrilege attempt, lynching

Highlights SIT has been formed to investigate the sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple

Footage obtained from cameras at the Golden Temple is being examined to collect information

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reached the Golden Temple here on Sunday, a day after a man was beaten to death after an alleged sacrilege attempt there. The chief minister met senior police and administration officials in the city. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a meeting in Amritsar with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner and other officials.

