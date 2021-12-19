Channi visits Golden Temple after sacrilege attempt, lynching

Highlights
- SIT has been formed to investigate the sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple
- Footage obtained from cameras at the Golden Temple is being examined to collect information
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reached the Golden Temple here on Sunday, a day after a man was beaten to death after an alleged sacrilege attempt there. The chief minister met senior police and administration officials in the city. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.
Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a meeting in Amritsar with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner and other officials.
