Channi visits Golden Temple after sacrilege attempt, lynching

The chief minister met senior police and administration officials in the city. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

PTI Edited by: PTI
Amritsar Updated on: December 19, 2021 18:29 IST
Highlights

  • SIT has been formed to investigate the sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple
  • Footage obtained from cameras at the Golden Temple is being examined to collect information

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reached the Golden Temple here on Sunday, a day after a man was beaten to death after an alleged sacrilege attempt there. The chief minister met senior police and administration officials in the city. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a meeting in Amritsar with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner and other officials.

Also Read I Amritsar: SIT formed to probe Golden Temple sacrilege incident

 

 

