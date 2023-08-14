Monday, August 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO’s spacecraft performs significant manoeuvre close to Moon’s surface

Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO’s spacecraft performs significant manoeuvre close to Moon’s surface

As the mission advances, a progression of moves are being directed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to steadily diminish Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2023 12:54 IST
Chandrayaan-3
Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, performed significant manoeuvre on Monday in its excursion toward the Moon's surface. The precise maneuver performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km.

As the mission advances, a progression of moves are being directed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to steadily diminish Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

"Orbit circularisation phase commences. Precise maneuvre performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 kmx177 km. The next operation is planned for August 16, 2023, around 0830 Hrs. IST," said ISRO on X.

 

More details are awaited...

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News