Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO’s spacecraft performs significant manoeuvre close to Moon’s surface

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, performed significant manoeuvre on Monday in its excursion toward the Moon's surface. The precise maneuver performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km.

As the mission advances, a progression of moves are being directed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to steadily diminish Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

"Orbit circularisation phase commences. Precise maneuvre performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 kmx177 km. The next operation is planned for August 16, 2023, around 0830 Hrs. IST," said ISRO on X.

