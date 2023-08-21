Chandrayaan-3: What is 'Last Moment of Terror' associated with space missions? Know all details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ISRO Chandrayaan-3

With hours to go before the scheduled landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, the ‘Last Minutes of Terror’ is back like it did in 2019 when Chandrayaan-2 was about to make its soft landing on the Earth's sole natural satellite.

Chandrayaan-3 which set out on the journey to the South Pole of the Moon has successfully crossed every level.

ISRO said that the 'deboosting' process of Chandrayaan-3's lander module has been completed. The moon lander is expected to make a soft landing on August 23 on the south pole of the moon.

The last few minutes are considered crucial in every space mission, which is termed by the scientists as ‘Last Minutes of Terror’.

India’s Chandrayaan-2 had also become a victim of the same phenomenon.

What is ‘Last Moment of Terror’ and why is it important?

The last moments of every space mission are called 'Last Minutes of Terror' when the landing rover lands on the surface of its destination. The moon lander of Chandrayaan-3 will exit the lunar orbit and attempt to land on the surface of the moon. During this process, no direct command can be given from the ground station to the lander which works autonomously.

According to an official, the speed of Chandrayaan-3 is being reduced gradually.

The speed of Chandrayaan-3 will be reduced, which will be 1.68 km per second.

