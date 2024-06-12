Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM today, PM Modi to attend ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer invites Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu to form the new government.

Andhra Pradesh CM oath: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time on Wednesday, June 12. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by a distinguished group of guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, among other prominent leaders. The event is set to take place at 11:27 am near Medha IT Park, located opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Who all are likely to take oath?

Along with Naidu, other leaders are likely to swear-in, and they could include Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and its senior leader N Manohar, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and TDP Andhra Pradesh leader Atchannaidu. As per the strength of the Andhra Pradesh assembly (175), the cabinet can have 26 ministers including the Chief Minister. According to sources, invitations have been extended to farmers who gave their land for the construction of Amaravati capital project and also some people who were allegedly harassed during the previous YSR Congress regime.

TDP-led NDA elects Naidu their leader

Earlier during the day in separate meetings, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Naidu as their leader. Addressing the legislators, Naidu asserted that he is committed to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. "With all your cooperation, I am swearing in tomorrow (as the CM) and I would like to thank you all for that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the swearing-in ceremony,” Naidu said.

Naidu seels central government's cooperation

Announcing that he is swearing-in as the CM for the fourth time, Naidu said he asked for the Central Government’s cooperation for the state and said it was "assured" to him. After the meetings, leaders of the NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, met the Governor and staked their claim to form the government. Naidu was accompanied by his party allies, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024

It should be mentioned here that TDP, Janasena Party, and BJP, which fought together as NDA in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, registered a landslide victory, winning 164 out of the total 175 seats. TDP won 135 seats, Janasena Party won 21, and BJP won 8. In 2014, Naidu emerged as the first Chief Minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and served it until 2019. He lost the 2019 polls and was the opposition leader until 2024.

