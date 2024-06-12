Chandrababu Naidu Swearing-in: PM Modi, other big leaders who attended grand oath taking

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi, other leaders at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in as Chief Minister.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been three-time Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday took the oath of the office for his fourth term, in a grand ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, among other big leaders.

Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, son of Naidu, among others, took oath as Ministers. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to Naidu and others.

Who all attended Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Union Ministers Amit Shah

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister JP Nadda

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Anupriya Patel

Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Former Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu

Ex Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Superstars Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi

NCP leader Praful Patel

Along with Chandrababu Naidu, K Atchannaidu (TDP), Nadendla Manohar (Janasena), P Narayana (TDP), Kollu Ravindra (TDP), Nimmala Rama Naidu (TDP) and Satya Kumar Yadav (BJP) took oath as ministers. The Pawan Kalyan-led party has got three and BJP one berth in the cabinet.

In the 175-member Andhra Assembly, the cabinet can have 26 ministers, including the CM.

In separate meetings on Tuesday, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Naidu as their leader.

The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a huge majority of 164 out of the total 175 Assembly and 21 out of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats.

ALSO READ | Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in Andhra Pradesh: List of TDP, Jana Sena, BJP ministers who took oath today