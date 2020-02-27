Chandrababu Naidu's convoy attacked with chappals, eggs, tomatoes in Vizag

Chandrababu Naidu/File Image

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's convoy was attacked by slippers, eggs and tomatoes in Visakhapatnam city as workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party didn't want him to visit the city.

Naidu's personal security personnel created a shield around him preventing anybody coming close to the leader. Naidu along with his supporters sat on the road outside the Visakhapatnam airport to protest against the police for not allowing him to go ahead with his visit. The YSRCP cadres stopped his convoy and raised slogans of 'Babu go back' and 'Jai Jagan'.

Police had a tough time separating the two groups and prevent a clash. The stand-off continued for nearly five hours. Later, police detained Naidu.

The TDP chief wanted the police officers to give them in writing as to why they want to arrest him.

The officers later gave him in writing that they are arresting him under Section 151 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The police later dropped him at the airport to send him back to either Vijayawada or Hyderabad.

Large number of TDP supporters had reached the airport to welcome Naidu, who arrived on his first visit to the port city after it was declared the executive capital by the government last month.

YSRCP workers also gathered there to protest against Naidu's visit. Holding black flags, they were raising slogans of 'Babu go back'.

YSRCP leaders said the former chief minister had no moral right to visit Visakhapatnam after opposing it as the executive capital. Naidu is leading the movement to demand that Amaravati be retained as the only state capital.

There was huge mobilization of police personnel outside the airport to prevent clash between the two groups.

Police have denied permission to the TDP chief for taking out a rally from the airport to Pendurthy.

Naidu, however, had vowed to go ahead with his two-day visit to north Andhra region. While heading for Vizianagaram district, he is scheduled to stop at Pendurthy to meet the people, whose lands were being acquired by the government for housing for poor scheme.

The state Assembly last month passed two Bills for decentralization of state capital. Visakhapatnam and Kurnool will be developed as the two other capitals in addition to Amaravati.

Visakhapatnam will be developed as the executive capital while Kurnool will be developed as judicial capital. The state Assembly will continue to function in Amaravati.

(With IANS inputs)