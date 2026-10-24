Chandrababu Naidu compares Jagan Mohan to 'Kansa' from Mahabharata over niece's wedding row

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday compared YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the mythological character “Kamsa” from the Mahabharata and accused him of obstructing his niece’s wedding at the Yelahanka Palace.

Here’s what Chandrababu Naidu alleges against Jagan

Naidu alleged that Jagan had treated his own mother and sister, YS Sharmila, unfairly amid property disputes, and accused him of lacking moral values. He also questioned Jagan's "decision" not to allow Sharmila to use the family's Yelahanka Palace for her daughter's wedding, Naidu stressed that she was also entitled to a share in the property.

While speaking to reporters at his residence, Naidu referred to reports that Jagan had refused to allow the wedding of his sister Sharmila Reddy’s daughter, Anjili Reddy, to be held at the family bungalow in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, on November 25.

Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan lacks political, moral and family values and he is treating his own mother and sister unfairly over property disputes. He said Jagan’s sister also has a share in the family property but he is obstructing the niece’s wedding. He is behaving like Kamsa of Mahabharata,” Naidu said.

Public should understand Jagan’s dangerous mindset: Naidu

The Chief Minister further said the public should understand what he described as Jagan’s dangerous mindset and alleged that his overall approach was driven by destruction. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSR Congress Party had created unrest in several areas, including Punganur, Rayachoti, Kanigiri, Darsi, Kadapa, Thamballapalle and Tirupati, during the ongoing local body elections and showed videos of alleged attacks and violence during the election process to support his claims.

He also alleged that the YSRCP was willing to let the state burn to achieve its political agenda and claimed that groups hired from Punjab had been brought in to intimidate people.

Chandrababu Naidu cites incidents of nomination paper snatching

Chandrababu Naidu also cited incidents in which nomination papers were allegedly snatched at the Kanigiri nomination centre and the Jana Sena office was attacked in Thamballapalle. He added that the alleged violent incidents should be widely debated and asserted that his government would act in accordance with Election Commission rules.

While reacting to Naidu’s allegations, the YSRCP accused the chief minister of resorting to personal attacks against Jagan Mohan Reddy by bringing up his family issues to divert public attention from the alleged violence perpetrated by TDP cadres during the local body elections.

The YSRCP also accused Naidu of undermining democracy during the local body elections through alleged planned attacks, intimidation and obstruction of opposition candidates attempting to file nominations.