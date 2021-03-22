Delhi's Chandni Chowk undergoes redevelopment work; several routes diverted. Details

Image Source : PTI Delhi's Chandni Chowk undergoes redevelopment work

Delhi's Chandni Chowk is undergoing redevelopment work, for which, certain routes have been diverted from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque. The notice regarding route diversion was given out by the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday, who said, "Public Works Department (PWD) carrying out development work of scramble X-ing at Red Fort (From Digambar Lal Jain Mandir to Old Lajpat Rai Market) under SRDC Project of Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque, Delhi. Half carriageway width, in the direction from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate, would be closed for all vehicular traffic for approximately 30 days up to April 20, 2021, in the first phase."

Following routes will be operational for motorists/public as alternative roads in this area:

From Darya Ganj to Old Delhi Railway Station/Kashmere Gate, when the carriageway of NS Marg from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate is to be closed, all buses will be diverted from Delhi Gate to Rajghat to Ring Road to Shantivan to Hanuman Setu to ISBT to Tis Hazari to Morigate to Pull Dufferin to ODRS

The remaining vehicles will be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg to Ring Road Shantivan to Hanuman Setu to their respective destination

Traffic coming from Jama Masjid side and intending to go ODRS/Kashmere Gate side etc. will either take service road from parade ground parking towards Kabootar Market then NS Marg to Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly or may go from Jama Masjid to Brijmohan Chowk Daryaganj to Subhash Park T Point to Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly

Adequate traffic signages at appropriate locations have been placed for the guidance of the motorist and adequate traffic staff has been deployed to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic

