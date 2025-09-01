Chandigarh to get two daily flights to Bengaluru from September 1: Check timings and other details Starting September 1, Chandigarh will enjoy improved air connectivity to Bengaluru with the launch of two daily direct flights. These flights will depart at daytime and late-night slots.

New Delhi:

In a major boost to air travel from Chandigarh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport is set to welcome two new direct flights to Bengaluru every day, starting September 1. The move is aimed at meeting the growing demand for direct connectivity between the northern and southern metros. The announcement comes as part of the airline’s broader expansion plan to improve connectivity between key Indian cities, especially business hubs.

Chandigarh to Bengaluru: Flight timings and schedule

As per the official schedule:

Late Night Flight

Departs Bengaluru: 8:00 PM

Arrives Chandigarh: 10:55 PM

Departs Chandigarh: 11:25 PM

Arrives Bengaluru: 2:25 AM (next day)

Daytime Flight

Departs Bengaluru: 1:15 PM

Arrives Chandigarh: 4:10 PM

Departs Chandigarh: 4:40 PM

Arrives Bengaluru: 7:40 PM

This schedule offers flexibility for different categories of travellers. Business professionals, students, tourists, and family visitors will find the new options more convenient for both same-day travel and late-night commuting.

The new Chandigarh-Bengaluru flights are part of a broader expansion by the airline, which also includes:

Two daily flights between Ahmedabad and Bengaluru (starting September 1)

Daily flights between Dehradun and Bengaluru (starting September 15)

Chandigarh to Bengaluru: Why this matters for Chandigarh

These new flights are expected to:

Enhance business travel opportunities

Support students commuting between educational institutions

Improve options for people with family in either city

Moreover, the added flights improve Chandigarh’s access to global routes as well.

The addition of daily flights offers passengers the flexibility to choose flight timings based on their personal and professional needs. The late-night option will be especially beneficial for business travellers wanting to make the most of their working day, while the afternoon service will be convenient for tourists and those connecting to other destinations.

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Chandigarh airport was renamed Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, in 2022 to honour the freedom fighter on his 115th birth anniversary.

The Rs 485-crore airport project is a joint venture between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the governments of Punjab and Haryana. The AAI holds a 51% stake, while Punjab and Haryana each own 24.5%.The airport was inaugurated on September 11, 2015. Following its opening, Haryana had pushed for naming the airport after Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, instead of referring to it as Mohali airport. Although the airport’s runway lies in Chandigarh, the international terminal is situated on the southern side of the runway in Jhiurheri village, Mohali, on 307 acres of land provided by Punjab.

Initially, the Congress-led Haryana government under Bhupinder Singh Hooda agreed to Punjab’s proposal to name the airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. However, when the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar came to power, it proposed naming the airport after RSS ideologue Mangel Sen.

In 2017, the Punjab government passed a resolution to name the airport “Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali.” Haryana strongly opposed this, arguing that including “Mohali” in the name was an attempt by Punjab to assert ownership. Eventually, Haryana agreed to the name honoring Bhagat Singh but maintained its objection to including “Mohali” in the official title.