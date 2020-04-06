Image Source : AP Chandigarh Municipality to do drone-based sanitisation

Bagging the latest order for anti-coronavirus sanitization from the Chandigarh Municipality, Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace mulls a mix of transport mode to execute the orders, said a top company official.

"On Monday we got the order from Chandigarh Municipality to sanitise about 200 acre on a pilot basis. There is a strong possibility of higher area being offered for sanitization," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Managing Director of city-based Garuda Aerospace, told IANS.

The company has already bagged anti-coronavirus drone based sanitization orders from smart cities like Varanasi, Raipur, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Varanasi is a star Parliamentary constituency that has sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha.

"Already one team is travelling by road to to sanitise Chhattisgarh capital Raipur and Hyderabad with drones. It is a long drive for the team," he added.

"With the lockdown in place, we have approached government and private airlines operating cargo service private agencies to transport our drones and personnel to Varanasi. We are yet to hear from them," he added.

"If we don't hear any positive news, then we will take a private charter flight to Delhi and from there go by road to Chandigarh and Varanasi with our drones and disinfectants," Jayaprakash added.

The major condition in the contracts secured by Garuda Aerospace is that it has to complete the project during the lockdown period and Jayaprakash agrees the time is running out.

Latest India News