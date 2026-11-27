The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced 23 candidates for the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled for December 23. The list includes candidates for wards reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), women and unreserved categories as well.

According to the party's press release, the candidates were approved by the BJP's Central Election Committee. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National Headquarters In-charge Tarun Chugh signed the announcement.

The BJP has fielded candidates across 23 wards, including five women in unreserved wards and one woman in an SC-reserved ward. The list also includes two candidates for SC-reserved wards who are not women.

Eight women among 23 nominees

The BJP's first list covers 23 of Chandigarh's 35 municipal wards. Eight women have been named, including seven candidates in unreserved wards and Priya Vahrotra, who has been nominated from the SC-reserved Ward 29.

The BJP has not announced candidates for the remaining 12 wards in this list. The announcement comes as political parties step up preparations for the civic polls, with the nomination process already underway.

Ward

Candidate

Reservation

1 Gurwinder Singh SC 4 Ravinder Lohat SC 6 Jagtar Singh Dhillon Unreserved 7 Arvind Singh Unreserved 8 Kiran Singh Unreserved (Women) 10 Devender Babla Unreserved 11 Sumita Kohli Unreserved (Women) 12 Saurabh Joshi Unreserved 13 Sukhjivan Kaur Unreserved (Women) 16 Rohit Ghabri Unreserved 17 Meenakshi Singh Unreserved (Women) 18 Rajesh Kumar Gupta (Bittu) Unreserved 20 Abhay Jha Unreserved 21 Sunita Kaur Unreserved (Women) 22 Deepak Sharma Unreserved 24 Deepak Mahajan Unreserved 26 Rekha Sood Unreserved (Women) 27 Gurbax Rawat Unreserved 28 Amit Mishra Unreserved 29 Priya Vahrotra SC (Women) 33 Kanwarjeet Singh Rana Unreserved 34 Bhupender Sharma Unreserved 35 Rajinder Kumar Sharma Unreserved

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections

The Chandigarh State Election Commission announced the election schedule on November 20. Polling will be held on December 23, while counting of votes is scheduled for December 26. The entire election process is to be completed by December 31.

The election will cover all 35 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh. The city has approximately 4.6 lakh registered voters, including 2,34,516 men, 2,25,671 women and 22 voters belonging to the third gender.

The nomination process began on November 26 and will continue until December 3. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on December 4, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 7. Voting will take place between 7.30 am and 5 pm.

The election will be held before the expiry of the current Municipal Corporation House's term on January 7, 2027. The State Election Commission had determined the reservation of wards in September, with seven wards reserved for Scheduled Castes, including three for SC women, and nine wards reserved for women in the general category.

The remaining 19 wards are unreserved.

BJP's candidate selection and political contest

The BJP's candidate announcement follows an internal selection process in Chandigarh. The party had formed a nine-member State Election Committee led by Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra to decide its nominees.

The committee included former MP Kirron Kher, former state president Sanjay Tandon and former mayor Arun Sood. The selection process had also involved secret voting among party workers, with feedback to be assessed alongside inputs from the party's organisational network and independent surveys.

The upcoming election is expected to see a contest among the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The AAP has also been announcing its candidates in phases. Its second list of eight nominees, announced earlier this week, took its declared total to 17.

Also Read:

AAP, Congress launch fierce attack on BJP-SAD reunion, revive farmers' protest row ahead of Punjab polls 2027