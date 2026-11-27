According to the party's press release, the candidates were approved by the BJP's Central Election Committee. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National Headquarters In-charge Tarun Chugh signed the announcement.
The BJP has fielded candidates across 23 wards, including five women in unreserved wards and one woman in an SC-reserved ward. The list also includes two candidates for SC-reserved wards who are not women.
Eight women among 23 nominees
The BJP's first list covers 23 of Chandigarh's 35 municipal wards. Eight women have been named, including seven candidates in unreserved wards and Priya Vahrotra, who has been nominated from the SC-reserved Ward 29.
The BJP has not announced candidates for the remaining 12 wards in this list. The announcement comes as political parties step up preparations for the civic polls, with the nomination process already underway.
Ward
Candidate
Reservation
|
1
|
Gurwinder Singh
|
SC
|
4
|
Ravinder Lohat
|
SC
|
6
|
Jagtar Singh Dhillon
|
Unreserved
|
7
|
Arvind Singh
|
Unreserved
|
8
|
Kiran Singh
|
Unreserved (Women)
|
10
|
Devender Babla
|
Unreserved
|
11
|
Sumita Kohli
|
Unreserved (Women)
|
12
|
Saurabh Joshi
|
Unreserved
|
13
|
Sukhjivan Kaur
|
Unreserved (Women)
|
16
|
Rohit Ghabri
|
Unreserved
|
17
|
Meenakshi Singh
|
Unreserved (Women)
|
18
|
Rajesh Kumar Gupta (Bittu)
|
Unreserved
|
20
|
Abhay Jha
|
Unreserved
|
21
|
Sunita Kaur
|
Unreserved (Women)
|
22
|
Deepak Sharma
|
Unreserved
|
24
|
Deepak Mahajan
|
Unreserved
|
26
|
Rekha Sood
|
Unreserved (Women)
|
27
|
Gurbax Rawat
|
Unreserved
|
28
|
Amit Mishra
|
Unreserved
|
29
|
Priya Vahrotra
|
SC (Women)
|
33
|
Kanwarjeet Singh Rana
|
Unreserved
|
34
|
Bhupender Sharma
|
Unreserved
|
35
|
Rajinder Kumar Sharma
|
Unreserved
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections
The Chandigarh State Election Commission announced the election schedule on November 20. Polling will be held on December 23, while counting of votes is scheduled for December 26. The entire election process is to be completed by December 31.
The election will cover all 35 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh. The city has approximately 4.6 lakh registered voters, including 2,34,516 men, 2,25,671 women and 22 voters belonging to the third gender.
The nomination process began on November 26 and will continue until December 3. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on December 4, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 7. Voting will take place between 7.30 am and 5 pm.
The election will be held before the expiry of the current Municipal Corporation House's term on January 7, 2027. The State Election Commission had determined the reservation of wards in September, with seven wards reserved for Scheduled Castes, including three for SC women, and nine wards reserved for women in the general category.
The remaining 19 wards are unreserved.
BJP's candidate selection and political contest
The BJP's candidate announcement follows an internal selection process in Chandigarh. The party had formed a nine-member State Election Committee led by Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra to decide its nominees.
The committee included former MP Kirron Kher, former state president Sanjay Tandon and former mayor Arun Sood. The selection process had also involved secret voting among party workers, with feedback to be assessed alongside inputs from the party's organisational network and independent surveys.
The upcoming election is expected to see a contest among the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The AAP has also been announcing its candidates in phases. Its second list of eight nominees, announced earlier this week, took its declared total to 17.
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