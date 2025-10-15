Chandigarh hit-and-run: One sister dead, another injured as Thar SUV flees scene The vehicle involved in the incident is registered in Chandigarh. Police investigation revealed that the car's registration number pointed to Sector 21, but authorities have confirmed that the suspect no longer resides at that address.

New Delhi:

A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in Sector 46 of Chandigarh on Wednesday when a speeding black Thar SUV struck two sisters standing by the roadside. The impact of the collision led to the death of one sister, Sojeff, while the other, Isha, was severely injured. After the accident, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The incident

The two sisters, residents of the Burail area in Chandigarh, were returning from college and waiting for an auto when the Thar hit them at high speed. The vehicle came from behind and ran over them before speeding off. Residents rushed the victims to the hospital immediately, but doctors declared Sojeff dead on arrival. Isha is currently undergoing treatment at Sector 32 Hospital.

The vehicle involved in the incident is registered in Chandigarh. Police investigation revealed that the car's registration number pointed to Sector 21, but authorities have confirmed that the suspect no longer resides at that address. The police are now analysing CCTV footage to identify and locate the driver.

Political and social repercussions

This horrific incident adds to the recent spate of attention surrounding Chandigarh. Only days ago, the city was in the headlines due to the tragic suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior IPS officer from Haryana. Puran Kumar took his life at his private residence in Chandigarh, accusing several senior officials of harassment, which sparked political discussions and raised questions within the law enforcement community.

Ongoing investigation

The police are continuing their efforts to track down the driver of the Thar, while citizens remain shocked by the brutality of the accident. Authorities have assured that they will take swift action, and are hoping that the CCTV footage will lead to a breakthrough in the case.

The incident has also raised concerns over road safety in Chandigarh, with calls for stricter regulations and more effective enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such tragedies.