Chandigarh furniture market demolition: UT Administration razes 116 'illegal' shops in Sectors 53, 54 | Video

A massive demolition drive is underway at Chandigarh’s Sectors 53 and 54 to remove an unauthorised furniture market occupying over 15 acres of agricultural land. The market had been functioning in the area since 1985. As many as 116 shops will be removed in the exercise.

Several excavators have been employed to raze the shops. Besides, security has been heightened in the area to prevent any untoward incidents, as the people running these shops for years are protesting against the move.

DC issues key instructions

“A review meeting was held under DC Chandigarh ahead of the 20 July demolition at Furniture Market, Sec 53.Directions issued for safety, fire, medical & waste clearance. Police to deploy ~1000 personnel to ensure smooth & secure execution,” the X post read.

Shop owners seek land to establish market in different location

The administration had already issued an order to remove this market. The furniture market shopkeepers had requested the administration to provide an alternative location, but this request was rejected by the Estate Officer. On June 22, 2024, the administration issued a notice to the shopkeepers, asking them to remove their shops and vacate the land within a week. However, the shops were not removed.

"We were giving them an ultimatum from time to time. Last year, the initiative to get the market vacated was started. Following that, they had given a few representations and until a decision on the representations was made, we had cancelled all action. After the representation on decision, we informed them from time to time that this needs to be vacated. We made announcements continuously for the last 10-12 days. So, they were duly informed," SDM (East) Khushpreet Kaur said.

According to the administration, the land housing the furniture market was acquired on February 14, 2002, for the development of Sectors 53, 54, and 55. However, the shopkeepers claim that their shops have been there since 1986. Earlier in February 2025, the administration had made full preparations to remove the Chandigarh Furniture Market. At that time, the action was stopped due to political interference.

Meanwhile, residents in Chandigarh, Panchkula and adjoining areas on Saturday made a beeline to the furniture market to grab household items at big discounts.