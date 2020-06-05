Now, face fines upto Rs. 3,000 for violating social distancing norms in Chandigarh

Image Source : AP Chandigarh revises social distancing guidelines

Citing the rising number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh, authorities on Friday further tightened the lockdown guidelines in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly contagious virus. The administration will now charge Rs. 2000 for violating social distancing norms, whereas for spitting in public places a person will be charged Rs. 500. The administration has released the revised amount of penalties levied for violating rules, with the maximum amount of Rs 3000.

As per the revised guidelines, Rs 500 will be charged by vendors and shopkeepers for violating social distancing norms at the market places. Meanwhile, for not following Standard Operating Procedure or SOPs in buses, Rs 3000 to be levied from the respective drivers. Similarly, car drivers will be charged Rs 2000 while, auto-rickshaw and two-wheeler drivers will be fined Rs 500.

If a person fails to pay the fine, a case against him/her will be registered under IPC Section 188.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, so far, has recorded 309 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 31 are active cases while 273 patients have been recovered till now. Coronavirus has claimed 5 lives in Chandigarh so far.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage