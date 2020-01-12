Watch: CCTV footage shows SUV crashing into parked cars after driver incurs seizure

In a shocking incident, a speeding SUV car flung in the air while crossing a speed breaker after its 25-year-old driver suffered a seizure in Chandigarh on Saturday. The CCTV footage of the accident emerged on the internet and is going viral on social media. It shows how a speeding white colour Toyota Fortuner crashed into two cars parked outside the community center in Sector 37.

The footage also shows how a white ambassador car had a narrow escape as it passed by the white SUV moments after it flung in the air. Seconds before the accident, a two-wheeler bike also passed the SUV from left.

The police have identified the driver of the Fortuner SUV as Rajinder Singh, a resident of phase 7 in Mohali. He received minor injuries in the accident.

The police reached the spot soon after a passerby informed the control room. Police informed the family of the injured driver. According to the police, Rajinder Singh had suffered a seizure while driving the car and lost balance. A DDR was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

However, no one was injured in the incident except Rajinder Singh. He went through a medical examination after which drunken driving suspicion ruled out.