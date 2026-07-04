Two-storey building collapses in Chandigarh, 4 rescued, search on for 2 others | VIDEO

Chandigarh:

A two-storey building collapsed in Chandigarh on Saturday, trapping several people after which a rescue operation was launched by the authorities, said officials.

The incident happened in the Industrial Area Phase 2 this evening, where the building collapsed suddenly, triggering panic among the locals. Six people were working inside the building when it collapsed, trapping them completely.

Of the six people, four have been rescued, while a search operation is still underway to rescue the two others. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police were deployed immediately to assist in the rescue operation.

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi, who was present at the site, said the rescued workers were taken to a hospital after they suffered minor injuries. He said the workers remain stable, and are 'conscious and communicating'.

A medical team from the Sector 32 Medical College was also called to provide necessary medical aid, said Joshi, while speaking to reporters.

"Debris has fallen on them, and the NDRF team, police administration, and fire department are working together to lift the concrete slab. They are using specialized tools because the entire building collapsed, trapping those two individuals underneath," news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

Authorities suspect that the building collapsed due to the heavy rains in the region. They believe that the building's structure had weakened due to continuous rainfall, which caused the Saturday's incident.

"Regarding the building currently undergoing renovation—given that it is the rainy season—there is no doubt that we need to tell the administration to halt the renovation work; it should certainly not be carried out during the rains," Joshi told ANI separately.

Chandigarh received light to moderate rainfall on Friday and showers are expected to continue in the union territory (UT), which is also the state capitals of Haryana and Punjab, till Wednesday. Considering this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, advising people to remain cautious.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal arrived at the site and inspected the rescue operation. Speaking to reporters, the former union minister said he is praying for the safety of the trapped workers.

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