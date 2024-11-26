Chandigarh blast: Goldy Brar claims responsibility for nightclub twin explosions, police probe on

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the site

Gangster Goldy Brar has allegedly claimed responsibility for the twin blasts that occurred outside two popular nightclubs in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 early Tuesday morning. In a social media post, Brar claimed his gang targeted De’orra restaurant and Sevillee bar and lounge after the owners ignored an extortion demand made via phone calls.

While the authenticity of these claims is yet to be verified, Chandigarh police have stated they are actively investigating the matter and reviewing the social media post in question. Senior officials have emphasised that no conclusions will be drawn until evidence corroborates the allegations.

Details of incident

The explosions, described as low-intensity, occurred around 4 am when two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle hurled crude explosive devices outside the establishments. Fortunately, there were no casualties or major property damage.

Initial reports indicate that the devices were constructed using potash mixed with firecracker materials, alongside thin jute ropes. Police have clarified that the crude devices cannot be classified as bombs, although they were deployed in substantial quantities to create a notable impact.

Police investigation

Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity and seeking eyewitness accounts to identify the suspects. Speaking about the materials used, a senior police officer stated, “It appears to be an attempt to create country-made bombs using locally available substances. The intention was likely to intimidate rather than cause serious harm.”

The nightclubs were closed at the time of the blasts, so it is believed that these blasts were carried out only to spread terror.

The nightclubs were closed at the time of the blasts, so it is believed that these blasts were carried out only to spread terror.

