Punjab cop Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off, is recovering

Image Source : ANI Chandigarh ASI Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off, recovering

Harjeet Singh, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Chandigarh, whose hand was chopped off in a brutal attack in Patiala, is recovering. Fifty-year-old ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off with a sword while three other Punjab policemen and a mandi official had sustained injuries when a group of Nihangs attacked them on being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district on Sunday.

The injured ASI is recovering, news agency ANI quoted Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as saying, where the ASI is undergoing treatment.

Earlier this week, Singh was promoted to the rank of sub inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage. The decision was taken by Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta in consultation with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

