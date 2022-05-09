Champawat bypoll: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami files nomination, polling on May 31

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami submits his nomination papers who is contesting by-elections from Champawat, Monday, May 9, 2022.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday filed his nomination from Champawat where a by-poll will be held on May 31. Former MLA Kailash Gehtori, who resigned from the seat to pave way for the chief minister, accompanied Dhami.

Dhami was made the chief minister for the second consecutive term despite losing to Khatima in the recent assembly polls and is required to be elected as an MLA within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister. Dhami was sworn in as chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 23.

"I filed my nomination today for the Champawat by-poll with the blessings of goddess Poornagiri, goddess Sharda and lord Goljyu Maharaj," Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi after filing his nomination papers. Highlighting that Champawat has a lot of potential in the tourism, horticulture and education sectors, Dhami said he would serve the people of the constituency with total dedication.

"I am getting the support of the people of Champawat and I am sure I will continue to get it in the future too. I assure them that I will dedicate myself to the continued development of the constituency," he said. Ahead of filing his nominations, Dhami offered prayers at a temple in Banbasa.

The result of the by-poll will be announced on June 3.

