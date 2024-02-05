Champai Soren proves majority, wins trust vote by 47-29 in Jharkhand Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren during the trust vote in the Assembly.

Chief Minister Champai Soren successfully garnered the majority vote in the Jharkhand Assembly, emerging victorious in the crucial trust vote with a decisive count of 47-29. The floor test, held to ascertain the strength of the newly formed government, witnessed the ruling alliance led by Champai Soren confidently crossing the majority threshold.

The trust vote was a pivotal moment for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren, who assumed leadership following the arrest of Hemant Soren in a land fraud case. The successful outcome solidifies the legitimacy and stability of the ruling coalition in the state.

Hemant Soren challenges BJP

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, currently in ED custody, issued a bold challenge to the BJP during the confidence motion moved by his successor, Champai Soren. Hemant Soren asserted that if the BJP can substantiate the corruption charges against him, he will willingly resign from politics. He addressed the assembly, alleging that his arrest was a result of a conspiracy hatched by the Centre through Raj Bhavan.

Confidence motion amidst turbulence

Participating in the trust vote granted by a special PMLA court, Hemant Soren confronted the BJP, challenging them to prove the alleged corruption charges. He accused the Raj Bhavan of orchestrating his arrest and highlighted the dark events of January 31 as a black chapter in India's history.

Rallying against feudal forces

Expressing resilience, Hemant Soren declared that he will not succumb to pressure and assured a befitting reply to what he referred to as feudal forces. He drew attention to the challenges faced by tribals and Dalits under the current regime, emphasising the need to thwart opposition conspiracies.

BJP's alleged disruption strategies

Hemant Soren criticised the BJP's approach, accusing them of destabilising democratically elected state governments. He pointed to the misuse of central agencies like ED and CBI as a threat to democracy. The Chief Minister, Champai Soren, echoed these sentiments, asserting the pride of being "part 2" of Hemant Soren's administration.

Tribal identity under scrutiny

Hemant Soren argued that the BJP considers tribals "untouchable" and raised concerns about the preservation of tribal religion. Drawing parallels with B R Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism, he warned against the potential coercion faced by tribals.

Political landscape and future

As the Jharkhand Assembly witnessed this impassioned debate, it reflected the complex political landscape in the state. The confidence motion took center stage, highlighting the tensions between the ruling alliance and the opposition. The outcome of this political maneuvering will shape the course of governance in Jharkhand.

