Champai Soren's, Jharkhand ex-CM, 19-year-old grandson Veer Soren dies in Manali

Shimla:

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren's grandson, 19-year-old Veer Soren- also the son of politician Babulal Soren- passed away unexpectedly while vacationing in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. Police reported that Veer was rushed to Civil Hospital Manali but was declared brought dead on arrival, prompting a swift investigation by local authorities at the Simsa homestay where he stayed with friends.

Timeline of the fatal incident

Veer Soren had arrived in Manali with a group from a Panipat university for sightseeing. On February 23, they explored Solang, Sethan, and Hamta Pass before returning to their homestay. That evening, he complained of a severe headache; friends provided medicine, and he retired to sleep. Around 2:00 pm the next day, companions heard a commotion from his room, found him collapsed on the floor, possibly after falling from bed, and noted froth from his mouth en route to the hospital.

Medical efforts fail, no foul play suspected

Doctors at Civil Hospital Manali attempted CPR upon his arrival, but efforts to revive him proved futile. Initial checks revealed no external injuries, and while the precise cause awaits postmortem confirmation, police lean toward high-altitude sickness (hypoxemia) as the likely culprit given the region's elevation. Kullu SP Madan Lal Kaushal confirmed to ANI that no foul play is suspected; formalities were completed, and the body handed over to arriving relatives.

Family grief and ongoing formalities

The sudden loss has devastated the prominent Soren family, with Veer's connections amplifying the news. Police secured the scene, identified the body, and ruled out suspicious circumstances early on, allowing the family to proceed with last rites after necessary procedures.