Chamoli landslide: Death toll rises to seven as rescue teams recover five more bodies from rubble Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the rescue operation. He spoke with Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari via video-conferencing and asked him to accelerate the relief-and-rescue operations in the affected areas.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

Rescue teams on Friday recovered five additional bodies from the debris in rain-ravaged Chamoli in Uttarakhand, bringing the total death toll to seven. This follows the earlier recovery of two bodies on Thursday.

Heavy rain caused landslides and flooding in four villages—Kuntari Laga Phali, Kuntari Laga Sarpani, Sera, and Dhurma—located in Chamoli's Nandanagar area on Thursday. The region of Nandanagar is already struggling with land subsidence issues.

On Thursday, 12 people were injured, including five who were rescued alive from Kuntari Laga Phali and Dhurma villages. Those with serious injuries are being treated at AIIMS in Rishikesh, according to officials.

Authorities also reported that 95 people have been relocated to relief camps at Maria Ashram and Gala Godown, where food and medical supplies are being provided.

About the incident

As many as six buildings were destroyed by debris caused by a cloudburst and heavy rainfall. The Chamoli district administration stepped up relief and rescue efforts at the location. The incident caused panic and fear among the local people.

NDRF, SDRF and police teams are ardently working to clear debris and locate people trapped under it.

CM Dhami takes stock of situation

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the rescue operation. He spoke with Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari via video-conferencing and asked him to accelerate the relief-and-rescue operations in the affected areas.

He instructed officials to promptly restore roads, electricity, drinking water and network connectivity in the rain-affected regions. Dhami emphasised that proper arrangements must be in place to provide shelter, food, clean drinking water and other necessary facilities for those impacted by the disaster.

Dhami also stressed the importance of making doctors and medicines accessible in the affected areas to ensure timely medical care.