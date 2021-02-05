Image Source : INDIA TV Farmers' countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 - What will be affected

Farmer unions will hold a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6, protesting the internet ban in areas near the agitation sites, alleged harassment meted out to them by authorities and other issues. Thousands of farmers have been demanding the repeal of Centre's three new farm laws which they believe will dismantle the existing mandi system and end the MSP structure. The three farm laws are -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Enacted in September 2020, the laws have been projected by the Central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. The government has repeatedly assured the farmers that these three laws will not do away with MSP and mandis.

According to a press release issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, national and state highways across the country will be jammed from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Emergency and essential services like ambulance, school buses will not be stopped.

The Morcha said that the Chakka jam programme will remain "peaceful" and "non-violent". Protesters have been asked to not indulge in any conflict with government officials or citizens, it said.

According to the Morcha, there will be no chakka jam in the National Capital Region of Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open, except where farmers' protest sites are already located.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that chakka jam programme will conclude at 3 pm by indicating the unity of farmers, by blowing vehicle horns continuously for a minute. "We also appeal the public to join in, at 3 pm to express their support and solidarity with our annadatas," it added.

He said the blockade will not be done in Delhi but will take place in other parts of the National Capital Region, which comprises parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, and the rest of country including the southern states.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, leading the stir here since November with his supporters, said that there will be no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 6.

Haryana police have stepped up security measures. Senior police officers have been asked to personally supervise security and traffic arrangements at vital junctions and roads while district police chiefs have been directed to ensure deployment of adequate personnel. "In view of the January 26 incidents in Delhi, some anti-social elements and aggressive youth creating law and order problems, cannot be ruled out,” an official communication issued to them read.

Delhi Police has also tightened security at the city's border points near the three protest sites by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads. The police will also be monitoring content on social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said in view of the violence that took place on January 26, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that miscreants are not able to enter the national capital. "We are monitoring content on social media to make sure rumours are not spread against the police. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with the police force of other states also," he added.

