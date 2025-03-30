Chaitra Navratri 2025: Devotees flock to temples across India to celebrate festival with full fervour | Video Chaitra Navratri 2025: A large crowd gathered at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, with the chants of “Jai Mata Di” resonating throughout the area as devotees lined up to catch a glimpse of the revered deity.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: As the festival of Chaitra Navaratri begins, temples across the country witnessed a surge of devotees coming together to celebrate the first day of the nine-day festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga. Devotees were seen standing up in queues to offer their prayers to Maa Durga on the first day of Navratri.

The nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri festival began on Sunday (March 30), with the morning aarti being offered at temples across the national capital. On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mata Shailputri. Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir showed a large number of people gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

A large number of devotees reached at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple on the first day of 'Chaitra Navratri' to seek the blessings of the Goddess today.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga. Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and creating a joyful atmosphere.

Ram Janmotsav celebration

The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a grand live programme on Ram Janmotsav, directly from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya. This special broadcast will take place on April 6 from 11:45 am to 12:15 pm, bringing the divine festivities to audiences across the nation.