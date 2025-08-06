Chain-snatcher who targeted Tamil Nadu MP R Sudha in Delhi’s VIP Zone arrested, gold chain recovered Accused Sohan Rawat, a 24-year-old habitual offender with 26 previous cases, was arrested for snatching a Tamil Nadu MP's gold chain. He had been released from jail just weeks earlier, on June 27, 2025.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the accused, who snatched a gold chain from Tamil Nadu's Rajya Sabha MP R Sudha inside the high-security Chanakyapuri area. The arrest came after a joint operation by the New Delhi District and South Delhi District police teams. The arrested accused has been identified as Sohan Rawat, alias Sonu alias Buggu, 24, son of Daulat Ram, alias Deewan Singh, and a resident of Okhla Industrial Area.

Rawat is a habitual and highly notorious criminal with 26 previous involvements across various police stations in Delhi, ranging from snatching to theft. He was recently released from jail on 27 June 2025, making this a repeat offence within weeks of his release.

What all did the police recover?

The police also recovered the stolen gold chain weighing 30.90 grams, two scooty and even the exact set of clothes he wore during the snatching. Moreover, four mobile phones which are suspected to be stolen, a helmet and slippers worn at the time of the offence.

The detailed tracking and identification were possible through surveillance camera footage from across multiple locations in Delhi.

MP attacked near embassy while on morning walk

The shocking incident took place around 6:15 am when the Congress MP from Mayiladuthurai was out for a morning walk with fellow MP Rajathi near Gate-3 of the Embassy. The man wearing a full-face helmet, riding a scooty approached them from the opposite direction and suddenly snatched Sudha's gold chain, leaving her with a neck injury and torn clothes.

"I didn't suspect anything as he was coming slowly. But he suddenly pulled the chain, causing injury to my neck and tearing my churidar," Sudha said in her complaint.

The accused is currently under interrogation for ascertaining his involvement in other recent incidents of snatching and vehicle theft.