India's first indigenously developed vaccine against cervical cancer to be launched tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE India's first vaccine against cervical cancer to come on September 1

Highlights This is one of the last major vaccines to be introduced, said chairperson of the COVID working group

This vaccine fights the virus which causes cervical cancer, he said

It can also be administered to children, Dr NK Arora said

India's first indigenously developed Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer is set to be launched on September 1 (Thursday). According to official sources, the vaccine will be launched by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The event will be honoured by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh.

According to Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of the COVID working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), it is an exciting experience to launch a made-in-India vaccine.

"It is very exciting and I must say it makes us very happy that our daughters and granddaughters will now be able to get this much-awaited vaccine."

"In fact, this is one of the last major vaccines to be introduced. In fact, this is one of the last vaccines that will be launched in the programme. Now, Indian vaccines will be available and we hope that it will be launched in the National Immunisation programme for 9-14-year-old girls," he added.

"It is very effective and prevents cervical cancer because, 85 per cent to 90 per cent cases, cervical cancer is because of this particular virus and this vaccine is against those viruses. So, if we give it to our young children and daughters, they are protected from the infection and consequently probably 30 years later, cancer does not occur," Dr Arora further explained.

"There was a shortage in the global market. Now Indian vaccine has come. So, we will be able to take care of our requirements within our made-in-India vaccine," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for 'copying technology' in making Covid vaccine

Latest India News