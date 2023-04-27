Centre to grant THESE MANY days of special casual leave to its employees for organ donation | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCKPHOTO/REPRESENTATIVE The decision has been taken considering the time taken for recovery after the major surgery.

New Delhi: In a latest development, the Union Government has decided to grant 42 days of special casual leave to its employees for organ donation. According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry, the decision has been taken considering the time taken for recovery after the major surgery. At present, there is a provision for 30 days of such special leaves.

"Organ removal from a donor is a major surgery, which requires time for recovery, including both hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation periods," the Personnel Ministry said.

Further, keeping in view the noble activity to help another human being and to promote organ donation among central government employees, it has now been decided to grant a maximum of 42 days of special casual leave to a central government servant for donating their organ(s) to another human being, as a special welfare measure in the public interest, it said.

Duration of special casual leave will be maximum of 42 days

Irrespective of the type of surgery for the removal of the donor's organ, the duration of special casual leave will be a maximum of 42 days according to the recommendation of government registered medical practitioner/doctor, the order said.

The leave shall be granted to all types of living donors provided that the donor had been duly approved for donation by the government-registered medical practitioner in accordance with the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994, it said.

The Personnel Ministry said it has been considering grant of special casual leave to organ donors in the light of several references/queries received, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Some rules for availing special casual leave

The special casual leave shall not be combined with any other leave except in exceptional circumstances of complications of surgery on medical recommendation by the government registered medical practitioner/doctor, said the order issued to all central government departments/ministries.

Special casual leave shall normally be taken in one stretch starting from the day of admission to the hospital. However, in case of requirement, it can be availed starting maximum one week prior to surgery on the recommendation of a government-registered medical practitioner/doctor, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

