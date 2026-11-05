Centre tells Supreme Court it will review UGC rules on caste discrimination, plans to set up committee

New Delhi:

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it will reconsider the controversial University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations introduced to address caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions. The government told the apex court that it is planning to constitute a committee to review the rules amid concerns raised over their provisions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the interests of students belonging to all communities would be protected and that no section should feel threatened, dissatisfied or discriminated against.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant on Thursday heard a batch of petitions challenging the regulations and raised concerns over their potential interpretation and implementation. During the hearing, the CJI also emphasised that the interests of every student must be safeguarded while framing such regulations, adding that the country's young generation should be kept in mind. The development comes after the Supreme Court had earlier stayed the implementation of the controversial rules.

The petitioners have argued that the new rules are discriminatory, exclusionary and violate constitutional principles by allegedly failing to provide equal protection to students belonging to the general category.

What happened during the Supreme Court hearing?

During the proceedings, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain questioned the definition of caste-based discrimination provided under the new UGC regulations. He argued that the law should not presume that discrimination could take place only against a particular section of society. "I am seeking a stay on this definition of caste-based discrimination. The law cannot presume that discrimination will take place only against a particular category. It cannot be assumed that discrimination occurs only against one section," Jain submitted before the bench. Responding to his arguments, CJI Surya Kant raised a hypothetical situation involving students from different parts of the country.

He asked what would happen if a student from South India took admission at a university in North India, or a student from North India enrolled at an institution in the South, and faced insulting or sarcastic remarks despite the two sides not knowing each other's caste. The Chief Justice questioned which provision of the new regulations would cover such a situation. In response, Jain said that Section 3(e) of the regulations covered such instances.

'The new definition does not mention ragging'

Jain also pointed out that the new definition did not specifically include the term 'ragging'. Another lawyer appearing in the matter argued that universities were effectively being divided along caste lines under the new regulatory framework.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice raised broader concerns about the possibility of creating divisions within educational institutions and society. "After 75 years, whatever we have achieved towards becoming a casteless society, are we now moving towards becoming a regressive society?" CJI Surya Kant asked.

He also highlighted the problems faced by students who come to universities from different cultural and geographical backgrounds, particularly those from southern and northeastern parts of the country.

The Chief Justice observed that students often carry their cultural identities with them when they move to other regions for education. Those unfamiliar with their traditions sometimes make remarks that can be hurtful or offensive.

He also expressed reservations about the suggestion of having separate hostels based on caste. "For God's sake, there are inter-caste marriages as well. We have also lived in hostels where everyone stayed together," the CJI remarked.

CJI asks Centre to consider forming a committee

During the proceedings, CJI Surya Kant indicated that the court did not want to pass an order immediately but stressed that the judiciary needed to be taken into confidence over the concerns surrounding the regulations. "We want the entire society to progress," the Chief Justice observed. He asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consider the possibility of constituting a committee comprising some eminent personalities to examine the concerns surrounding the rules. The Chief Justice emphasised that the objective should be to ensure that society progresses together without discrimination or divisions.

Indira Jaising raises issue of pending 2012 UGC regulations case

During the hearing, senior advocate Indira Jaising pointed out that a petition challenging the 2012 UGC regulations had been pending before the Supreme Court since 2019. She submitted that the earlier regulations were now being replaced by the new 2026 framework and argued that the pending matter should also be considered.

Responding to her submission, CJI Surya Kant said the court could not go further back while examining the 2012 regulations. The Chief Justice also reiterated that there should be no segregation on university campuses.

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