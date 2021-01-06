Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Centre rushes high-level team to review Covid situation in Kerala

The Centre on Wednesday said that a high-level team has been deployed to Kerala to review the public health interventions in management of Covid-19 by the state government and support the health authorities in these measures.

The team will be headed by National Centre for Disease Control Director, Dr S.K. Singh. Kerala has been reporting very high daily new coronavirus cases since the past few days. A total of 35,038 new cases were logged during the last seven days.

Kerala has reported 5,615 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 3,160 by Maharashtra and 1,021 by Chhattisgarh.

"As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various State and UT governments for Covid management, the Central government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various states and UTs," the Health Ministry said.

These teams interact with the state and UT authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

