Centre releases 35% of Covid-19 Emergency Response Package to states

A man gets COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive at a shelter for homeless people in Ahmedabad.

The Centre on Friday released 35 per cent of the amount under the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness (ECRP-II) Package to the states to improve health infrastructure, the Union Health Ministry informed.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 52.89 crore, the Union health ministry said.

More than 50 lakh (50,77,491) doses were administered on Thursday, according to 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 27,83,649 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,85,193 vaccine doses given as second dose, in the age group 18-44 years, on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 18,76,63,555 people in the age group 18-44 years across states/UTs have received their first dose and 1,39,23,085 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive, it said.

Five states--Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh--have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Talking about number of daily covid cases, on Friday, the country registered a marginal decline in caseload with 40,120 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

The country had logged 41,195 new infections over the last 24 hours on Thursday, which was the first time in the past seven days that the daily cases again crossed the 40,000-mark.

A total of 585 deaths were also reported in 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 19 to 4,30,254, said the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

India has achieved the highest recovery rate ever and currently stands at 97.46 per cent.

The active caseload has seen a dip of 2,760 and currently stands at 3,85,227. The active caseloads constitute 1.20 per cent of total cases that is the lowest since March 2020, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

