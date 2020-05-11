Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Centre released over Rs 6,000 crore to 14 states to enhance resources during COVID-19: Sitharaman

Centre released over Rs 6,000 crore to 14 states to enhance resources during COVID-19: Sitharaman

The Finance Ministry on Monday released Rs 6,195 crore revenue deficit grant to 14 states to enhance their resources during COVID-19 crisis.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2020 23:17 IST
Centre released over Rs 6,000 crore to 14 states to enhance resources during COVID-19: Sitharaman
Image Source : FILE

Centre released over Rs 6,000 crore to 14 states to enhance resources during COVID-19: Sitharaman 

The Finance Ministry on Monday released Rs 6,195 crore revenue deficit grant to 14 states to enhance their resources during COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The government on May 11, 2020 released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the Corona crisis."

The grant released includes Rs 1,276. 91 crore to Kerala, Rs 638 crore to Punjab, and Rs 417.75 crore to West Bengal.

Earlier on April 3, the ministry had released Rs 6,195 crore as the first installment of the 'Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant' to 14 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand & West Bengal.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X