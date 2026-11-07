Centre rejects Karnataka's claims of excess ethanol blending in E20, flags incorrect sampling, lab tests

The Centre on Saturday rejected allegations by the Karnataka government that petrol outlets in the state were supplying fuel with ethanol content exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit, citing concerns over the sampling and testing procedures adopted during the exercise.

In an official release, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reiterated that E20 petrol supplied by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) across the country, including Karnataka, conforms to the Bureau of Indian Standards specification IS 17021.

The ministry said the three oil marketing companies (OMCs) clarified that tests conducted under prescribed statutory and technical procedures did not support the allegations. The companies also raised concerns over the sampling procedures and testing methodology adopted during the October 2026 exercise.

Centre flags incorrect testing of E20 by Karnataka

According to the ministry, the prescribed procedure for petrol testing requires six one-litre samples to be collected. Of these, two samples must be handed over to the dealer against acknowledgement, two retained by the oil company or the concerned department, and the remaining two sent to a laboratory specified under Schedule III of the Control Order or notified in the Official Gazette.

The concerned officials must jointly sign the sample labels, and the test results must be communicated to both the dealer and the oil company within the stipulated timeframe.

The ministry further stated that samples collected during the September 2026 exercise were routed through the State Level Coordinator to designated OMC laboratories and tested for quality parameters specified under the MDG 2024.

However, the subsequent October exercise reportedly involved samples collected without the participation of OMC representatives. The companies also claimed they had not received the corresponding retention samples, complete outlet-wise details or laboratory reports, despite requesting these through the State Level Coordinator.

What is the controversy?

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that certain petrol companies were supplying fuel containing ethanol beyond the prescribed limit.

Citing laboratory tests of samples collected from seven districts in Karnataka, Gandhi claimed that 11 of the 14 petrol samples tested at an accredited laboratory contained ethanol levels exceeding 20 per cent.

In a post on X, the Congress leader cited test results from IOCL and HPCL, which allegedly showed ethanol concentrations of 31.2 per cent and 30.5 per cent, respectively.

"Your car wasn’t built to handle that much ethanol, meaning lower mileage, repeated trips to the mechanic. A car you bought with such enthusiasm is being ruined," he wrote.

Karnataka government's lab test on ethanol blending

The Karnataka government on Friday alleged that major oil marketing companies were supplying petrol with ethanol content exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit, with laboratory tests recording levels as high as 31.2 per cent. It also sought action against the companies.

Addressing a press conference, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said the allegations were based on tests conducted on petrol samples collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.

Among the other samples tested in the Motor Spirit (MS) category, ethanol content was recorded at 20.6 per cent in Nayara petrol, 19.9 per cent in a BPCL sample, 19.2 per cent in a Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) sample and 13.5 per cent in a Shell sample.

The minister reiterated that samples collected from major fuel companies had allegedly revealed ethanol levels exceeding the prescribed limit, with IOCL and HPCL recording concentrations of 31.2 per cent and 30.5 per cent, respectively.

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